Jalen Williams, a defensive tackle out of Jones College (Miss.), committed to Arkansas back in December.

Williams, 6-3, 305, chose the Hogs over a long list of schools with offers from schools such as Georgia, Baylor, Florida State, Memphis, Minnesota, Duke, Washington State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern Miss and Ole Miss.

To learn more about Williams and why he chose the Razorbacks, watch the video above.