Meet Top-Ranked Arkansas 2022 Prospect, Maumelle Tackle Andrew Chamblee

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Not many upcoming football players scream potential like Andrew Chamblee does.

The 6’7 280 lb. Maumelle offensive tackle is the No. 1 Class of 2022 prospect in Arkansas according to 247Sports. He has received ten Division-I offers at only age 15. The Kentucky native received all-conference player awards in his sophomore year, Chamblee’s first year playing football on the high school level.

Nick Walters visits with Andrew, his parents, and his head coach to learn more about the rising star’s journey, his gentle giant attitude off the field, pancaker mentality on, and where his mind is at in recruiting.