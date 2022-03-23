FAYETTEVILLE — Green Bay is going to need a replacement for wide receiver Davante Adams who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and ESPN’s Mel Kiper thinks they could turn to Arkansas’ Treylon Burks.

Burks, 6-2, 225, signed with Arkansas out of Warren High School in the Class of 2019. In three seasons, Burks caught 146 passes for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns. His best season was 2021 when he grabbed 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Burks ran a 4.55 official time in the 40-yard dash. Replacing Adams would be a big step for Burks catching passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In 16 games in 2021, Adams was targeted 169 times and caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Kiper had the following to say about Burks possibly going to the Packers at No. 28 in the first round on April 28.

“Is this better, Packers fans? Burks will almost certainly have to get a ton of early snaps, helping to fill the void left by the stunning trade of Davante Adams. Burks is a bigger receiver (6-foot-2) who has some run-after-the-catch ability; he can break tackles and run past defensive backs, though he doesn’t have blazing speed. He put up 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

“For Green Bay’s sake, it will have to hope Burks develops faster than Adams, who began his career with two up-and-down seasons before breaking out in Year 3. Aaron Rodgers needs help now. And I think the Packers could take multiple receivers with their picks in this draft.”

Kiper has the Packers taking Texas A&M offensive guard Kenyon Green at No. 22 with the pick from the Raiders in the Adams trade. Kiper speculates the Tennessee Titans could take Burks at No. 26.