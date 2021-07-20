Razorbacks men’s basketball adds Ronnie Brewer and Jon Blake

ATLANTA – MARCH 10: Ronnie Brewer #10 of the Arkansas Razorbacks lays the ball up over Andre Patterson #22 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the first round of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Georgia Dome on March 10, 2005 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball has added former Hogs star guard and NBA journeyman Ronnie Brewer, Jr., as the program’s new recruiting coordinator, the school announced on Tuesday via media release.

Arkansas also announced it has hired Jon Blake — a native of Springdale and a UA graduate who spent last season serving as USC’s associate director of football operations — in the role of assistant director of basketball administration for the Razorbacks.

It remains to be seen if Brewer, the son of former Arkansas All-American and famed Triplet Ron Brewer, Sr., and Blake will be joining recruiting staffers Pat Ackerman and Michael Musselman, or replacing one or both of the two.

A source told Hogville.net in June that Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman had serious interest in hiring Brewer, who was a two-time All SEC first team selection with the Hogs (2005 and 2006), a first-round NBA Draft pick (No. 14 to Utah in 2006), and a 9-year NBA veteran with the Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls (twice), New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Houston Rockets.

Brewer has been involved in coaching spanning the last several years, including with his high school alma mater Fayetteville Bulldogs and the in-state Woodz Elite grassroots program, the latter of which he guided as the 16U head coach in the spring and summer of 2021.

Here are more details on both Brewer and Blake per the UA’s media release issued on Tuesday …

Brewer played three seasons (2006-10) with the Utah Jazz and played in the 2008 NBA Rookie-Sophomore Game. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in January of 2010. He then signed with Chicago prior to the 2010-11 season and spent two seasons with the Bulls. Over the next two seasons, Brewer played with the New York Knicks (2012-13), Oklahoma City Thunder (2013), Houston Rockets (2013-14) and a second stint with the Bulls (2014). He ended his professional career playing one season (2015-16) with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

He scored 3,940 points in his NBA career with 1,427 rebounds and 828 assists. Highlights include him playing and starting a career-high 81 games while averaging a career-high 13.7 points, in 2008-09 with the Utah Jazz and playing 81 games in 2010-11 to help the Chicago Bulls post the best record in the NBA (62-20) and reach the Eastern Conference finals.

After his rookie season in the NBA, he started the Ronnie Brewer Foundation in 2007 to support communities in at-risk situations while promoting education, physical fitness, and the importance of working together as a team. He additionally organized annual summer basketball camps for the youth in Fayetteville and has created jobs in Farmington with his Brew Crew Transportation Trucking Company.

In 2009, Brewer was the recipient of the University of Arkansas’ Silas Hunt Legacy Award, which recognizes African Americans for their significant contributions to the community, state and nation.

After retiring from professional basketball and in addition to his Foundation and trucking company, Brewer has worked at Fayetteville High School with the boy’s basketball team and a communications teacher as well as coaching the Woodz Elite U16 AAU basketball team. Brewer has also put his communications background to use by serving as host on sports radio talk shows in South Florida and Northwest Arkansas.

During his playing career at Arkansas, Brewer was a 2006 All-American, a two-time first team All-SEC selection (2005 and ’06) and a two-time All-District pick (2005 and ’06) by both the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Brewer ranks 16th on Arkansas’ all-time scoring list with 1,416 – trailing his father and fellow NBA first-round pick Ron with 1,440 points – in his three seasons with the Razorbacks. He led the Razorbacks in steals in each of his three seasons, including leading the SEC in 2006 with 83, and ranks eighth on the school’s all-time steals list. Brewer additionally led the Hogs in scoring, rebounding, field goals made and free throws made in both 2005 and 2006 while leading the team in assists and 3-point field goal percentage in 2005.

Born in Portland, Ore., Brewer grew up in Fayetteville and was inducted into Fayetteville High School’s Hall of Greats in 2017. While with the Purple Bulldogs, he was selected Mr. Basketball in Arkansas as a senior in 2003. He broke Corliss Williamson’s conference scoring record as a senior and averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists that season.

Although he only played three seasons for the Razorbacks (2004-06), Brewer received his degree in journalism from Arkansas in 2015.

Blake, a Springdale native and Arkansas graduate, spent the past season as associate director of football operations at Southern Cal. Before that, he was an operations assistant with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and a graduate assistant in football operations for the Razorbacks for three seasons (2016-2018).

He was a membership advisor with the Fayetteville Athletic Club in 2015-16 after serving in the video operations department with Arkansas’ football team for the 2014 season. He worked in production at KNWA-TV and FOX24 News for three years (2011-14).

He earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management from Arkansas in 2015, as well as master’s degrees in sports management (2017) and physical education teaching and coaching (2019).

Blake played football at Har-Ber High School.