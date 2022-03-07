Arkansas Razorbacks moved into the No. 1 position with the latest national rating index from USTFCCCA based solely on entries for the NCAA Indoor Championships being held this coming weekend in Birmingham, Alabama.

By the narrowest of margins in the rating index, Arkansas (111.86) returned to the No. 1 status over Georgia (111.55). The rest of the top 10 includes Texas Tech, Oregon, North Carolina A&T, Texas, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida State.

In addition to the five SEC schools among the top 10, two more occupy the 11th and 12th position with Kentucky and Ole Miss.

Of the leading 11 entries for the Razorbacks in nine events, Arkansas has seven entries seeded among top eight scoring positions.

Ayden Owens leads that group as the collegiate leader in the heptathlon. Amon Kemboi is seeded fourth in the 3,000m along with the Razorbacks 4×400 relay. John Baker in the long jump and Kieran Taylor in the 800m are both seeded fifth. Phillip Lemonious is equal sixth seed in the 60m hurdles while James Benson II is seeded seventh in the 400m.

Georgia, in comparison, has six entries in six events with five entries among top eight scoring positions. Matthew Boling is the top seed in the 200m and long jump while Kyle Garland is seeded second in the heptathlon.

Texas Tech shares the leading total of 11 entries with Arkansas in eight events. With six entries among top eight scoring positions, the Red Raiders have a No. 1 seed with Terrence Jones in the 60m and a No. 2 seed in the 800m with Moad Zahafi.

The 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships will be held March 11-12 in the Birmingham CrossPlex with coverage available on ESPN3 at the following times and links.

2022 NCAA Indoor Championships | ESPN3 Schedule & Links

3/11 10:00 AM Day 1 https://es.pn/3hHTDj0 3/11 4:00 PM Day 1 https://es.pn/3HODvH2 3/11 7:00 PM Day 1 https://es.pn/3vIUc4t 3/12 10:30 AM Day 2 https://es.pn/3KjQwdB 3/12 4:00 PM Day 2 https://es.pn/3vKw0i5 3/12 7:00 PM Day 2 https://es.pn/378xpVA

USTFCCCA National Rating Index | 2022 NCAA Indoor Entries

1. Arkansas, 2. Georgia, 3. Texas Tech, 4. Oregon, 5. North Carolina A&T, 6. Texas, 7. Florida, 8. Alabama, 9. Tennessee, 10. Florida State, 11. Kentucky, 12. Ole Miss, 13. Princeton, 14. Iowa, 15. Notre Dame, 16. Northern Arizona, 17. USC, 18. Texas A&M, 19. LSU, 20. Stanford, 21. Grand Canyon, 22. Nebraska, 23. Clemson, 24. Washington, 25. Michigan State.