Mike Neighbors on Abrupt End to the Season

Arkansas women’s basketball head coach, Mike Neighbors, spoke with our Tera Talmadge about the abrupt end to his successful season.

The Razorbacks were preparing to find out where they would be seeded for the NCAA Tournament when the ruling came down that all sporting events were cancelled.

Neighbors says it was heartbreaking for the everyone. Adding, “No class I ever took, no book I’ve ever read, no TED Talk I’ve ever watched ever prepares you for having to have those conversations with those kids. That something they’ve dreamed about for a lifetime wasn’t going to end the way they thought it was. I think it was a great example, we’ve learned a lot of lessons that we can use for future teams. But man it doesn’t make it any easier on these kids going through it right now.”

