The Arkansas Razorbacks women’s basketball hits the road on Thursday to play the University of Central Florida, a team head hog Mike Neighbors said may be the toughest opponent Arkansas has faced to date. Then the team returns home to Bud Walton Arena on Sunday for a matchup with Cal.

Watch Neighbors’ full press conference as he breaks down the matchups between the Knights and the Golden Bears as well as how he has evaluated his team’s performance through the first seven games of the season.