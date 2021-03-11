Mike Woods Impressed With New Coach, Ready For Outstanding Senior Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Mike Woods is back for his senior season with a new position’s coach in Kenny Guiton.

Woods had a big year in 2020 catching 32 passes for 629 yards and five touchdowns as well as a two-point conversion against Missouri. Woods was recruited by Justin Stepp who he played for his first three seasons at Arkansas, but now Guiton has stepped into replace Stepp who left for South Carolina.

“Coach Guiton is cool,” Woods said. “I knew him previously because he was at the University of Houston when I was in high school. I really like Coach Guiton. I think he’s a great coach. I like his energy. Coach Stepp, it’s hard, but business is business. No hard feelings. He’s going back home for a bigger paycheck. Who could be mad at that?”

Today was the second practice of the spring and once again the Hogs worked outside despite some rain.

“Everything feels pretty smooth,” Woods said. “For most of us, we’ve already had a year to get used to the system. Things are going smooth. Just installing day by day. Taking it day by day.”

Also gone from last year’s team is quarterback Feleipe Franks. Redshirt sophomore KJ Jefferson is currently running first team.

“I think it’s going good,” Woods said. “KJ is getting a chance to get a lot of reps with the 1s, which he hasn’t had over the past couple years. I think he’s getting good. He’s getting better every day and our timing is getting better every day.”

How is Jefferson handling being more vocal and providing leadership?

“One thing I’ve noticed that’s been a big difference with him is he’s being a lot more vocal,” Woods said. “We have a lot more communication with him. Even when we come off the field and shoot him a text, or whatever, we just have a lot more communication between him and the receivers.”

How is redshirt freshman Malik Hornsby looking?

“Malik looks great,” Woods said. “We all know he’s a speedster. He’s got a rocket for an arm. It will be a great battle this season.”

On Monday, Sam Pittman talked about working Woods in the slot some this season. Woods talked about how that move is going for him.

“It’s going good,” Woods said. “I’m just looking for different ways I can impact the team and provide service to the team. Different ways to help us out, so it’s been going good.”

What kind of offseason goals you set for yourself?

“Really just become a complete receiver,” Woods said. “Like, I just want to work on all facets of my game, just build each day. Like, I’m not really harping on weight or something like that. It’s just I want to be a complete receiver this year.”

What do you feel the receivers are doing to be a better passing team even than last season?

“As receivers, we felt like we could just get better at technique, which would help us get more open and have more steps on our defender,” Woods said. “So, just top of the route separation. Just bursting out of the top of our breaks and stuff like that.”

Pittman also said on Monday he wants the team to be able to run it some on third and short. Has their been an emphasis on that in the first two days?

“Yeah, for sure,” Woods said. “Coach Pittman has always been an O-line type coach, so even with the receivers he’s always emphasizing blocking and stuff like that. So, running the ball has always been an emphasis. Blocking on the edge is a major emphasis for the wide receivers especially.”

A couple of true freshmen are in the group that came in at midterm. Ketron Jackson and Jaedon Wilson how are they looking early on?

“I think they look real good,” Woods said. “They get extra film every day. Just diving into the playbook more and more. As far as on field, I think they’re looking real good. They’re hard workers, so I think they’ll do great for us.”

What stands out with those two?

“Ketron is a bigger dude,” Woods said. “Obviously, he’ll be tough to cover. He’s more physical. Our strength staff is going to get him right for years to come. Then Jaedon, quicker, fast, cuts. All his cuts are very fast and explosive. I like Jaedon as a route runner. Very explosive.”

Anyone make any nice grabs today at receiver?

“I think as a whole the receivers all had a great day today,” Woods said. “We let the freshmen and the 3s go for the two-minute drill. I thought we had a strong finish as an offense. The older guys, we did a good job teaching and being alongside of them.”

Woods also talked about junior Trey Knox and redshirt junior transfer from Oklahoma Jaquayln Crawford who was going to play in the bowl game before it was canceled.

“Quay, I like Quay,” Woods said. “He’s real speed, short speedy guy. I like to tell him he runs all his routes like a Big 12 guy, just real quick and fast and light on his feet. And Trey, he’s looking good. Everybody knows that he didn’t have his best year last year, but I think he came in with a great mindset, and he’s been attacking it every day, so I think he’ll surprise a lot of people.”

Arkansas will return to the practice fields on Saturday with no media access allowed nor interviews afterward.