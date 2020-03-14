Mills Comets and the State Championship That May Never Tip

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday afternoon, the Mills Comets were practicing for their 4A state championship against Magnolia. Over the intercom, they heard the news that may end their season before having the shot at a title: “State finals are postponed.”

The Arkansas Activities Association announced that it would suspend the basketball state finals after the 2A games. The decision is meant to protect public health amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visited with head coach Raymond Cooper on Friday, the day they might’ve won a state title if not for the postponement.

“It’s kind of like waiting on Christmas, but maybe there’s not going to be Christmas,” Cooper said.