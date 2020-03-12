Mills Comets Look Ahead to 4A State Championship

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — High school basketball state championships tip off on Thursday. The first team playing that that hails from Little Rock hits Hot Springs on Friday night.

The Mills Comets see a rematch with Magnolia. Magnolia edged Mills 78-76 in last year’s 4A title game. This time around, the Panthers enter unscathed, holding a perfect 26-0 record. But the Comets haven’t lost in over two months, and are out for redemption.

FOX16’s Nick Walters stopped by practice today to check in on mills before the big game