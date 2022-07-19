FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The 2022 MLB Draft has concluded with nine Razorbacks selected for the second year in a row.

Pitcher Mark Adamiak, taken by the Oakland Athletics in the 15th round (No. 454 overall), was Arkansas’ lone selection on the third and final day of the draft. The right-hander logged a 2-0 record with a 3.95 ERA in 13 2/3 innings last season.

Adamiak joins infielder Cayden Wallace (Kansas City Royals – second round, No. 49 overall), pitcher Peyton Pallette (Chicago White Sox – second round, No. 62 overall), infielder Robert Moore (Milwaukee Brewers – CB-B, No. 72 overall), infielder Jalen Battles (Tampa Bay Rays – fifth round, No. 164 overall), pitcher Evan Taylor (Miami Marlins – ninth round, No. 262 overall), pitcher Connor Noland (Chicago Cubs – ninth round, No. 263 overall), catcher Michael Turner (Chicago [AL] – ninth round, No. 281 overall) and pitcher Zebulon Vermillion (New York Mets – 10th round, No. 299 overall) as part of the Razorbacks’ 2022 draft class.

Arkansas’ nine draftees tied with Oklahoma State for third most of any college program. Future SEC member Oklahoma (11) and current SEC foe Tennessee (10) had the most and second-most selections, respectively, in this year’s draft, while the SEC led all conference with 83 total selections.

Excluding 2020’s shortened draft due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arkansas has now had six or more players selected every year since 2016 as well as five or more pitchers drafted every year since 2017. Seven or more Hogs have been scooped up in the top 20 rounds in four consecutive years, not including 2020’s five-round draft.

In addition to the Razorbacks’ nine selections, three signees – pitcher Cole Phillips (Atlanta Braves – second round, No. 57 overall), infielder Jordan Sprinkle (Chicago [AL] – fourth round, No. 131 overall) and outfielder Mason Neville (Cincinnati Reds – 18th round, No. 543 overall) – were also taken in this year’s MLB Draft.

The deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility, is 4 p.m. CT Monday, Aug. 1.