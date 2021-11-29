Montaric Brown Accepts Invite to East-West Shrine Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior cornerback Montaric Brown has accepted an invite to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 in Las Vegas.

Brown, 6-0, 195, is a redshirt senior from Ashdown High School. Brown has had an outstanding season and drew praise from Sam Pittman following a key interception against Missouri this past Friday.

“And Mo, he just seems to be big play Mo,” Pittman said. “We need him. He ended up picking one this afternoon and of course LSU. He seems to be playing with a lot of confidence, and he’s a senior. I was very happy to see him have success today, too.”

This season, Brown leads the team with five interceptions. He also has recorded 53 tackles, including 24 solo, five pass breakups, a forced fumble and one recovered. Prior to this season, Brown had played in 29 games with 21 starts. He had 79 tackles, including 53 solo, three for loss, one forced fumble and a recovered one as well. He had two interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

The game will be played in the same stadium the Raiders play in and televised on the NFL Network. Brown is the second Razorback known to be playing in an all-star game. Defensive lineman John Ridgeway accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl.