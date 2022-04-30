Arkansas’ Montaric Brown drafted to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 7th round of the NFL Draft.

As a senior at Arkansas, Brown started all 13 games and led the Southeastern Conference with five interceptions and totaled 54 tackles. The defensive back earned First Team All-SEC honors, with the most interceptions, 5, by a Razorback since 2011.

During Brown’s junior season he led the team with six passes broken up 31 tackles with 20 of them being solo. Brown’s freshman season consisted of playing in 11 games while starting three and 203 defensive snaps.

Brown spent his all of his collegiate career with Arkansas, choosing the Hogs over Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Missouri, and others.