Monticello’s Keith Wells Planning to Make Presence Known as Senior, Puts in Work at Arkansas’ Camp

LITTLE ROCK — Monticello Class of 2022 defensive end Keith Wells worked at the Arkansas Football Camp on Thursday.

Wells, 6-2, 250, worked in hopes of impressing Jermial Ashley and improving his game.

“Today was great,” Wells said. “I got to learn new things, meet new people and show my talents off.”

How did it go with Coach Ashley and what kind of feedback did you get from him?

“Good feedback, pretty chill guy,” Wells said. “He explains stuff very well and teaches good. I loved to come here and get coached by him. Great coach.”

How did you do against the other campers?

“The competition wasn’t the best I’ve gone against, but there were some good players,” Wells said. “Being here, I love the facilities. Everything about it is nice.”

As a junior, you caught one pass for 12 yards and a touchdown. On defense, you had 37 tackles, 12 solo, five for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble and recovered one. What do you feel are your strengths?

“Defensive side of the ball, especially,” Wells said. “I can play 3-technique, 5-technique, outside linebacker, mike – anywhere around the field. I can run all day long and play all day long.”

Which offers do you have right now?

“I have one Division II offer from UAM (UA-Monticello) and an NAIA offer from Arkansas Baptist,” Wells said.

Monticello was 7-5 last season. What are your goals for the 2021 campaign?

“First off, make it to the playoffs, make it deeper than we did last year, have a winning record,” Wells said. “Lead the conference, probably the state, in sacks. Make all-state. A lot of different things. And carry my team to the 4A state championship.”