Moody leads Arkansas with 24 points as Hogs move to 3-0 with 70-62 win over UT-Arlington

Freshman guard Moses Moody of Little Rock broke out with career-highs in scoring and rebounds – 24 points and 9 boards — to lead the Arkansas Razorbacks over Texas-Arlington, 72-60, on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Arkansas (3-0) has the best record in the SEC in the early going of 2020-21 as second-year head coach Eric Musselman improved to 15-1 in non-conference games while leading the Razorbacks. Arkansas is now 9-0 in the all-time series against UTA. The Mavs (1-3) stayed close in previous losses against Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech, losing by a comined 12 points.

Arkansas (10.0) and UTA (10.3) entered the game both averaging double-figures in steals per game with the Mavs’ Shahada Wells (3.3) and the Hogs’ Moses Moody (3.0) and Justin Smith (3.0) among the individual leaders nationally in steals per outing.

Arkansas’ next game is at home on Saturday against Lipscomb (1-2) of the ASUN Conference. Game time is set for 5 p.m. CT at Bud Walton Arena and will be livestreamed via SEC Network Plus.

For the second consecutive game, Musselman started the five of Sills, Smith, Moody, Tate, and Vanover.

With Arkansas trailing 7-4 early, Moody scored 7 points (a dunk, a drive down the paint for a lay-in, and his first three-pointer of the game) to fuel a 15-5 Hogs run and a 19-12 lead. Notae and Vanover would each splash a deep triple as part of a 10-2 spurt that pushed Arkansas to a 29-18 lead. Freshman guard KK Robinson hit a left-corner three-pointer to give the Razorbacks their biggest lead of the first half, 44-31.

Moody led the way in the opening 20 minutes with 12 points (4-of-4 field goals, including 2-of-2 from 3, and 2-of-3 free throws) and 4 rebounds as Arkansas led 44-33, at halftime. Vanover had 8 points (3-of-3 field goals, including 2-of-2 from 3) in the first half. Smith had 7 points and 5 rebounds, and Tate contributed 7 points and 4 assists. Notae scored 5. Williams had 3 rebounds, 1 block, and 2 drawn charges playing 7 minutes off the bench.

In the first half Arkansas shot 15-of-32 overall field goals (46.9%), including 6-of-14 from 3 (42.9%), and 8-of-10 free throws (80.0%). The Hogs won the first-half rebounding battle (23-15), second-chance points (11-2), points-in-the-paint (18-6), and fast-break points (7-0).