Moody Named March Madness All-American

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Moses Moody was named second team All-American on the Andy Katz NCAA March Madness squad.

The Little Rock native ranks third in the SEC and third among NCAA freshmen in scoring (17.5 points). Moody and fellow All-American honorees Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State) and Evan Mobley (Southern Cal) were the only freshmen in the NCAA to average at least 16.0 points and 5.0 rebounds this season.

Moody was the only SEC player represented on the 15-player squad and is the first Razorback since Bobby Portis (2015) to earn second team All-America. Overall, Moody is the 32nd Razorback to earn an All-American honor and gives Arkansas an All-American for the third consecutive year, joining AP honorable mention All-Americans Mason Jones (2020) and Daniel Gafford (2019).

Moses Moody Season Honors

Second team All-American (Andy Katz NCAA March Madness)

SEC Freshman of the Year (Coaches)

SEC Newcomer of the Year (Media)

First team All-SEC (Coaches)

First team All-SEC (AP)

First team All-SEC (USA TODAY Sports Network)

SEC All-Freshman Team

3x SEC Freshman of the Week

SEC Men’s Basketball Community Service Team

2021 Andy Katz NCAA March Madness All-Americans

First Team

Luka Garza, Iowa

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Jared Butler, Baylor

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Second Team

Evan Mobley, Southern California

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Third Team

James Bouknight, UConn

Miles “Deuce” McBride, West Virginia

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

MaCio Teague, Baylor

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.