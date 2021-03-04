Moody Selected for SEC Community Service Team

Birmingham, Ala. – In a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition, the SEC once again highlighted a Community Service Team for men’s basketball for the 2020-21 season. Freshman Moses Moody was selected as Arkansas’ representative on the team.

This marks the 23rd year for the SEC Community Service Team for men’s basketball as well as for women’s basketball. All 21 league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.

Moody has established himself as a leader prior to his arrival at Arkansas and he has continued to do so since arriving on campus. He is a member of the school’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and serves on Arkansas Athletics’ African American Student-Athlete Leadership Council. It was through the latter that he helped the Department develop an “EQUALITY” initiative that resulted in all Razorback uniforms and playing facilities featuring the “EQUALITY” logo. Moody additionally did a virtual book reading for elementary children as well as doing a social media post to discuss the importance of voting.

2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Community Service Team

Tyler Jones, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Babatunde Akingbola, Auburn

Anthony Duruji, Florida

P.J. Horne, Georgia

Olivier Sarr, Kentucky

Aundre Hyatt, LSU

Jarkel Joiner, Ole Miss

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Mitchell Smith, Missouri

Alanzo Frink, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Emanuel Miller, Texas A&M

Isaiah Rice, Vanderbilt

