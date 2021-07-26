Morgan And Pool Tabbed To Butkus Award Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Both of Arkansas’ returning starters at linebacker, redshirt senior Grant Morgan and senior Bumper Pool, have been named to the Butkus Award Watch List.

Morgan, a candidate for the 2021 Bednarik Award and Preseason All-SEC selection, was one of the best players in all of college football last year, producing one of the greatest seasons in Arkansas history. The Greenwood, Ark., product, who was named a Walter Camp and AFCA Second Team All-American at the year’s end, posted an SEC-leading 111 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, with 2.0 sacks.

The linebacker finished tied for the nation’s lead in tackles per game (12.3) while intercepting one pass, breaking up five and registering one quarterback hurry. Originally a walk-on, Morgan joined Martrell Spaight (2014) as the only two Razorback defenders to garner both AP and Coaches All-SEC recognition in the last 10 seasons.

Pool grabbed All-SEC Second Team recognition last year from the coaches and was a Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist. The Lucas, Texas native played in nine games a year ago and finished second on the team recording 101 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and five passes broken up. Averaging 11.2 tackles per game, Pool placed second in the SEC and ninth in FBS. In the win at Mississippi State, he registered a career-high 20 tackles, the most by any Razorback since Jerry Franklin (20) in 2010. Pool earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week and Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for the performance.

The Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s best linebacker, will be awarded for the 37th time on Feb. 5, 2022.

The Razorbacks open the season at home against former Southwest Conference rival Rice at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, on SEC Network+/ESPN+.