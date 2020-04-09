Morrilton Sophomore Standout Joseph Pinion Opens Up on Recent Rise in Recruitment

MORRILTON, Ark. — Have you heard of Joseph Pinion? If not, here’s your chance before he’s a name college basketball fans need to remember.

The 6’6″ sophomore out of Morrilton, Pinion has seen a spike in attention over recent weeks following his offer from national power Kansas. The sharpshooter averaged 18.1 points per game in the 2019-20 season.

Pinion now holds six offers, including Kansas, Tulsa, Central Arkansas, and others.

FOX16’s Nick Walters caught up with Pinion to hear where his head is at in his recruitment, what programs he’d like to visit, and what separates his game to make Division I offers possible in the first place.