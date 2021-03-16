Moses Moody named AP Honorable Mention All American on Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman Moses Moody picked up another postseason honor on Tuesday as the Associated Press named him an Honorable Mention All American for the 2020-21 season.

Moody (6-6 shooting guard, Little Rock native) was named last week as the AP’s Newcomer of the Year in the SEC as well as making it’s All SEC first team. He also was honored by the SEC as the league’s Freshman of the Year as well as making the league’s version of All SEC first team. Moody picked up the same league honors as well as SEC Player of the Year in the Pig Trail Nation / Hogville.net SEC postseason awards announced on March 7.

Moody becomes the second Razorback in as many seasons to land on the AP’s honorable-mention All American list as ’19-20 SEC Co-Player of the Year Mason Jones did the same this time last year. The SEC placed only one player on the AP’s first, second, and third All American teams — Alabama’s Herbert Jones, who made the third team.

A day-one starter who led No. 10 Arkansas (22-6, 14-5 in SEC games) in minutes per game (33.0) in the regular-season, Moody was the driving force behind the Razorbacks’ 12-game league winning streak that matched the program’s best run through the SEC since the 1993-94 national championship Hogs also won 12 straight games against league competition. Moody’s end-of-regular-season numbers are elite when looked at collectively: his 17.5 points per game ranked 3rd in the SEC and his 5.7 rebounds ranked 16th (3rd among guards), and the combination of the two made him 1 of only 3 freshman nationally to average 15-plus points and 5-plus rebounds per game; he was 5th in the league in field goals made (139) and 10th in field goal percentage (44.1%); he was tied for 7th in the league in three-point field goals made (51) and 10th in three-point field goal percentage (38.6%); and he was 2nd in the league in both free throws made (125) and free throws attempted (151), and he was 6th in free-throw percentage (82.8%). Moody has scored 20 or more points 9 times in ’20-21, including a career-high of 28 points that he recorded four times — at Alabama, at South Carolina, home against Texas A&M, and against LSU in the SEC tournament semifinals on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

That’s a lot of top 5’s and top 10’s, but production is only part of the story as Moody has been clutch at both ends of the floor while displaying big-play flash, poise, and leadership all while playing the game the right way, which translates to winning. Projected as a likely lottery-to-mid-first-round selection if he comes out early for the 2021 NBA Draft, Moody has already stamped a legacy of excellence at Arkansas if he indeed becomes the first one-and-done in school history.