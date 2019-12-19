5-Star Razorbacks Basketball Commit Moses Moody Talks Future at Arkansas

Razorback Basketball is 10-1 entering the holidays, second-best in the SEC. Fans have much to look forward to this season, but they have a treat in store for the next.

Little Rock native Moses Moody committed to Arkansas on November 9th and plans on signing in 2020. The Montverde Academy (FL) star is ranked as the nation’s 45th best player in the 2020 class, 8th among shooting guards.

Moody visited North Little Rock on Wednesday for his friends’ Signing Day events. The Razorbacks’ play this year and the program’s success on the recruiting trail make him excited for the future in Fayetteville.

“Glad to see Arkansas [play well],” Moody said. “What we’re putting together — I see all the pieces.”

Moody returning to his home state for college makes the Razorbacks’ future even brighter. Basketball aside, Moody keeps his future in perspective as a student-athlete.

“Just being able to get a free education, a lot of people don’t value that,” Moody said. “I just play a game and they’re willing to pay for my education. That’s something great.”