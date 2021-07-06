Multiple Razorbacks make NIL deal with Wright’s Barbecue

Multiple Arkansas athletes are taking advantage of the new Name, Image and Likeness rules and partnering with Wright’s Barbecue.

The local barbecue joint is now working with seemingly the entire Arkansas offensive line. Agreeing to a sponsorship deal with Ty Clary, Brady Latham Shane Clenin, Ryan Winkel, Dalton Wagner, Luke Jones, Ricky Stromberg, Drew Vest, Beaux Limmer, Austin Nix, Devon Manuel and Josh Street. However, Wright continues to add more athletes to this partnership.

Majority of those players took to Twitter on Tuesday to make the announcement using the hashtag, #BodyByBBQ.

Excited to be sponsored by Wright’s Barbecue! Representing the best Barbecue in Arkansas! #Wrightsathlete #BodyByBBQ — Ty Clary (@ty_clary) July 6, 2021