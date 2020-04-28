Muss contacts Valpo soph-transfer Javon Freeman-Liberty

LITTLE ROCK — If Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman needed motivation to reach out to Valparaiso sophomore transfer Javon Freeman-Liberty, the 6-3 combo guard provided that back in December when he hung 21 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals on the Razorbacks in a down-to-the-wire, 72-68 come-from-behind win by the Hogs at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock.

Freeman-Liberty’s 3-point basket with 7:27 to play gave Valpo a 60-51 lead, but Arkansas would close on a 21-8 run for its final 4-point winning margin.

According to a source, Musselman spoke with Freeman-Liberty on Tuesday shortly after he entered the transfer portal. Freeman-Liberty — sit one, play two — has also heard from Oregon, Marquette, BYU, and DePaul, according to reporting by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Freeman-Liberty started all 66 games in his two-year career at Valpo, and in 2019-20 he averaged 19.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.2 steals in 33.2 minutes per game while shooting 43.6% field goals (including 51-of-178 from 3 for 28.7%) and 75.0% from the free throw line.

As a freshman in ’18-19, Freeman-Liberty averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.8 steals in 31.2 minutes per game while shooting 45.2% from the field (including 28-of-97 from 3 for 28.9%) and 69.3% from the free throw line.