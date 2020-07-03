Muss, Hogs continue to crack Top 10s of ’21 hoopers; now it’s 5-Star Daimion Collins

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas is definitely trending when it comes to elite talent from the 2021 recruiting class naming the Hogs among their top 10 schools.

The latest is explosive 5-star big man Daimion Collins(6-9 forward / center, Atlanta, Texas, composite national No. 22 prospect) who on Friday released his Top 10 schools via a Twitter, a list that includes the Hogs, Alabama, LSU, Kansas, Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Houston.

Collins has had virtual meetings with Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and his staff beginning in April, and he took an unofficial visit to Arkansas in October for the annual Red-White game, which was played in venerable Barnhill Arena for the first time since 1993.

“It was a very good experience,” Collins said back in October during his UOV. “The crowd was pretty crazy, and they said it wasn’t even their biggest gym. I haven’t really put my list into order yet, but they (the Razorbacks) got a really good interest (from Collins).

“Coach Musselman is a pretty cool guy. I like him a lot.”

Collins becomes the fourth player either ranked as a 5-star or Top 25 prospect from the 2021 class to list Arkansas in his Top 10, joining Harrison Ingram (6-7 point-forward, Dallas St. Mark’s, national No. 15 / 5-star); Kendall Brown (6-7 combo forward, Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, national No. 16 / 5-star); and Langston Love (6-4 shooting guard, Montverede Academy in Florida by way of Houston, ESPN national No. 22 / 4-star).

Arkansas also made the Top 8 for 2021 national No. 36 / 4-star prospect Arthur Kaluma (6-8 forward, Dream City Christian in Arizona), who on Wednesday trimmed his list down to the Hogs, Texas A&M, Kansas, Southern Cal, Syracuse, Oklahoma, Arizona State, and UNLV.

The Hogs are also still in the running for 2021 national No. 62 / 4-star KJ Adams (6-7 forward, Westlake High School in Austin, TX), who recently named Arkansas among his Top 10 schools.

In his first full year of recruiting at Arkansas, Musselman signed four national Top 100 high school prospects in 2020 that ESPN ranks as the No. 5 recruiting class in the country, and he added three college graduate-transfers that college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman ranks as the 10th-best transfer class in the country.

Daimion Collins highlights …https://twitter.com/BallerTV/status/1279111954389446656?s=20