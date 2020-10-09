Muss, Hogs offer 2024 K. Annor Boateng of Little Rock Central on Thursday

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks extended their first scholarship offer to a class of 2024 prospect on Thursday as in-state standout K. Annor Boateng got the good news during a Zoom meeting with the Head Hog.

Boateng (6-5 wing, Little Rock Central, Joe Johnson Hawks) and two of his Joe Johnson Arkansas teammates — 2022 Creed Williamson and 2023 Layden Blocker, both of Little Rock Christian Academy — each picked up an Arkansas offer on Thursday. They join a fourth Joe Johnson Hawk — 2022 Joseph Pinion — in holding Arkansas offers.

Arguably the top freshman in the state and one of the best in the nation, Boateng picked up his Hog offer fresh off a magnificent weekend performance at Pangos All American freshman / sophomore camp in Dallas-Fort Worth, where he made the Top 30 all star game among 200-plus campers from 13 states who attended the event.

Boateng scored a team-high 12 points in the Top 30 all star game on Sunday to earn Co-MVP honors. Based on Boateng’s performance at Pangos, Grassroots.net ranked him the 12th-best prospect at the event.

Dinos Trigonis, founder and director of Pangos, was also impressed with the bouncy freshman.

“Camp Notes: 6-5 2024 K. Annor Boateng (Little Rock Central/AR) is an athletic wing with size & strength,” Trigonis said via Twitter. “HM (high-major) prospect.”

A source said Trigonis confirmed that Boateng’s MVP honor locks him into an invitation to the national Pangos All American Camp in California in June 2021.

Boateng actually had his first Arkansas Zoom meeting with Musselman and the entire Hogs’ coaching staff on Monday, and now he has his first high-major offer to go with another D1 offer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff that he received in mid-September. Boateng is also drawing interest from Missouri, and last week he had a Zoom meeting with Tigers head coach Cuonzo Martin.

“Annor has that big bang kind of potential where he could be an exciting superstar,” Hawks chairman Bill Ingram said. “He may be the next great player out of the state. He’s going to be one of the few 9th-graders to get a chance to play in that Pangos elite camp with 10th- and 11th-graders.

“He has star potential written all over him. Athleticism is off the charts, he’s skilled, and he has a high ceiling. He’s a straigh-A student, he’s locked in on his academics. Right now, he’s a Top 10 player in his class, no doubt about it. Could end up Top 5.”

Linked below are highlights of Annor Boateng from Pangos camp over the weekend …

Get used to the name K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 (6-5 wing, LRCentral, c/o 2024). Annor gives you a tease of his talent in this reel = a transition smash followed by a 3-splash … from his Co-MVP performance Sunday in the Pangos All American freshman / sophomore camp Top 30 game pic.twitter.com/g7iWWUAcqY — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 5, 2020