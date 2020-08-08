Muss, Hogs snag first 2021 commitment in Nat’l Top 50 Chance Moore

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman got the Hogs on the board in a big way in 2021 recruiting as national Top 50 guard Chance Moore committed to the Razorbacks on Saturday while Moore was in Fayetteville with his Dad to “check out the town.”

Moore (6-5 wing, McEachern School, Powder Springs, Ga., ESPN national No. 44 / 4-star prospect) announced his pledge to Musselman and Arkansas two days after telling Hogville.net he would “possibly” commit to the Hogs while he was in Northwest Arkansas.

Moore made his one-word announcement via Twitter: “Committed.”

“I really like the campus and love Fayetteville,” Moore told Hogville.net shortly after making his announcement. “Everyone is so friendly, got a great vibe from today.”

On Sunday, July 26, while revealing plans for his weekend trek (Aug. 8-9) to Fayetteville — despite the NCAA’s recruiting dead period prohibiting on- and off-campus visits — Moore also said he did not intend to release a list of “top” or “final” schools in the future, a combination of details that telegraphed a commitment to Arkansas might be close.

Musselman signed the nation’s No. 5 high school recruiting class in 2020 according to ESPN — a quartet of national Top 100 prospects all from the state of Arkansas — and the commitment of Moore is noteworthy in that it not only gets Arkansas off to a good start in its 2021 recruiting class, but it represents Musselman’s first top-shelf high school recruiting win outside the state.

The addition of Moore also helps answer a likely need on the perimeter at Arkansas in a year’s time as the Hogs could be losing up to three big guards following the 2020-21 campaign — 6-5 junior shooting guard Isaiah Joe is expected to declare and stay in the 2021 NBA Draft with 6-6 freshman shooting guard / wing Moses Moody also getting attention as a potential one-and-done first-round pick in some 2021 mock drafts, plus 6-6 senior combo guard Jalen Tate will have exhausted his college eligibility at the end of the upcoming season. Senior grad-transfer combo forwards Vance Jackson, Jr., and Justin Smith will also be moving on.

Moore picked up his Hog offer in late May, coming roughly a week following his virtual tour with Arkansas coaches, whom he holds in high regard.

“Love the coaching staff,” Moore said. “I’ve pretty much met everyone on Zoom and they have showed me their facilities and stuff. Seems like Coach Muss is building a good program.”

Moore reportedly also held offers from LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Wake Forest, Georgetown, Xavier, Rutgers, and Iona.

Moore’s grassroots team finished 2-1 in late July while playing in the Super 6 event, during which he finished with games of 20 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal (game one); 15 points (game two); and 22 points and 7 rebounds (game three).

Moore is a long, rangy slasher who looks the part of an SEC shooting guard / wing.