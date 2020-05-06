Musselman Gives Update on Jones, Joe, Whitt & NBA Draft

Three former Razorbacks are looking to hear their name called in the NBA Draft this year; Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt and Isaiah Joe.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman says all three are currently going through the draft process and setting up virtual meetings with teams.

“Mason had a Skype or whatever you want to call it, a virtual interview yesterday with a team. Jimmy Whitt had one this morning already. Isaiah’s got interviews lined up. So I think with our guys, you want to support them and I’ve been on the phone a lot about Mason with NBA guys. Now that we know that he’s in that draft we just hope that he positions himself in front of NBA teams to put himself in the best position to potentially be a draft pick and to live out his lifetime goals.”

Each of the players vary in draft stock, but they’re all dealing with the same issues right now. Teams are doing everything virtually due to the Coronavirus, and not being able to workout with teams or meet in-person could potentially hurt them in the draft.

“I don’t know how the virtual interviews are going to go with NBA teams,” says Musselman. “I certainly know the impact the Chicago pre draft has and I certainly know from sitting in NBA draft rooms the impact the individual workouts play. I know the impact of when you’re with that particular teams medical people doing your physical tests and your medical tests and it’s done in person. It’ll be interesting how the draft will come out because the NBA draft is different than the NFL draft. The NFL Draft had done a lot of their medical stuff at the pre draft combine. I can’t really say how you would make a decision in this because it’s all new to all of us.”

As of today, the NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25th.