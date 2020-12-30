Myles Mason Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Safety Myles Mason has entered the transfer portal following his junior season at Arkansas.

Mason played in 28 games at Arkansas in his three seasons. This season, in eight games, he had 33 tackles, including 11 solo, and 0.5 for loss.

Prior to this season, Mason played in nine games a a freshman in 2018 and then 11 in 2019 starting the Missouri game. In those two years, Mason had 33 tackles, including 17 solo and one for loss.

Mason signed with Arkansas out of Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville High School. He was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN in the Class of 2018.