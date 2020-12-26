Myron Cunningham Returning to Arkansas For Another Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior left tackle Myron Cunningham has announced he will return to Arkansas for another season.

He joins linebacker Grant Morgan in returning for the 2021 season. He announced his decision on Twitter Saturday.

These past two years have been nothing short of a blessing. I just wanna thank the Hog fans for all the support these past two years but we aren’t done yet. #OneMoreYear #WooPig pic.twitter.com/9SYpVmTqcC — Myron Cunningham (@CunninghamMyron) December 26, 2020

Cunningham came to Arkansas from Iowa Central Community College in the Class of 2019. He started 10 of 11 games as a junior and then all 10 games for Sam Pittman’s first team. He will play in the Mercari Texas Bowl on Thursday against TCU.

He played high school football at Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio. When he came out of junior college, he chose the Hogs over Oklahoma and many other schools.

The NCAA is allowing all seniors an extra year due to COVID.