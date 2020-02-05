National Signing Day roundup for college football in Arkansas

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – College football teams across the state are welcoming new recruits on National Signing Day.

The University of Arkansas has added 18 new Razorbacks to the team. Click here for a look at the full list.

Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia announced its recruits via its Twitter page. Click here for more on who’s joining the team.

At 2 p.m. today, Arkansas State University officially welcomes its new Red Wolves in a news conference led by Coach Blake Anderson. We will carry the live stream of the event on this website. Click here for the roster.

At 5 p.m. today, the University of Central Arkansas will hold a signing day ceremony on the players who are becoming Bears.

Also at 5:30 p.m. today, the University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a National Signing Day news conference at the Jack and Judy Lassiter Indoor Practice Facility.

At 6 p.m. today, the UAPB Golden Lions football signees will be part of the Lions Roar All Access Radio Show LIVE @410 Lounge.

Information on recruits for other Arkansas teams will be added when details become available.

