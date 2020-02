LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The ink has dried and faxes have been delivered. National Signing Day is in the books.

Before Razorbacks and high school football fans set their sights on the 2021 Recruiting Class, let’s take a look back at Wednesday’s action across Central Arkansas.

Meaning of Signing Day

Joe T. Robinson

Little Rock Central

North Little Rock

Bryant

Little Rock Christian Academy

Benton