NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period

FAYETTEVILLE — To the surprise of no one the NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period to May 31 and chances are that may not be the end of it.

Division I, Division II extends their recruiting dead periods: pic.twitter.com/aIC7WUTg3p — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) April 1, 2020

The COVID-19 has caused most schools to go to online classes. The normal spring evaluation period for football is April 15 – May 31. So that has been completed canceled.

The chances of schools holding summer camps and basketball coaches being able to go on the road this summer to recruit are also slim. It’s possible there is no summer basketball this year.

The future of sports in general is filled with unknowns at this time. The NBA stopped its season and may or may not resume at some point. Major League Baseball and several others are also not playing. The NFL Draft will be held at its regular date on April 23-25, but with lots of restrictions in place.

High school players hoping to take recruiting visits this spring and summer as well as be seen during practice by college coaches now have seen that much of that change and possibly completely be wiped out.

More things are likely to be canceled or adjusted going forward. Brett McMurphy reported today a move by Ohio State that makes one question if football will be played this fall.

Another sign it will be a challenge for the college football season to start on time this fall: Ohio State has suspended all on-campus summer classes thru end of July — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 1, 2020

Kirk Herbstreit speculated last week the football season might not be played.

Hey Larry. Huge fan-really appreciate you. I really wasn’t trying to add to the fear or trying to scare anyone at all. Simply answered a question that was posed to me. I just think this virus is real and until there’s a vaccine I’d be shocked if there was football. That’s all. https://t.co/h3f3lMdvAV — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) March 27, 2020

Also another story speculating on the possibility of college football this fall.

Good piece of writing and reporting by @dennisdoddcbs who talked to a number of college officials about whether or not there will be a football season in 2020.https://t.co/Z3W0kTaGUa — Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) March 30, 2020

2020 will prove to be one of the strangest years in sports in history.