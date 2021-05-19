Nesbit Named To SEC Community Service Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas infielder Jacob Nesbit was recognized on the 2021 SEC Baseball Community Service Team as part of the league’s continuing effort to highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition.

It is the first time Nesbit has been honored with the award. The conference names a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, recognizing a student-athlete from each school who gives back to his or her community through superior service efforts.

Nesbit, a native of Coppell, Texas, has been actively involved in the Fayetteville community during his time as a Razorback. Despite the pandemic limiting opportunities to participate in service projects, he worked with Team Impact and supported Arkansas’ inaugural Childhood Cancer Awareness game against Arkansas State. He, along with teammates Cullen Smith and Braydon Webb, joined Joshua Ortiz, an eight-year-old battling leukemia, for the ceremonial first pitch.

On the field, Nesbit is a steady contributor for the unanimous No. 1 team in the country this season. The infielder has hit two home runs and recorded 12 RBI, swatting a grand slam and driving in a career-best five runs in a 14-1 win against Memphis at Baum-Walker Stadium earlier in the year.

For complete coverage of Arkansas baseball, follow us on Twitter (@RazorbackBSB), Instagram (@RazorbackBSB) and like us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Baseball).