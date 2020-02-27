1  of  2
New Hog Behind Center: Razorbacks Signee Malik Hornsby Highlights

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A name to know for Razorback faithful: Malik Hornsby.

The 4-star quarterback committed and put pen to paper on National Signing Day. Hailing from Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX), Hornsby is the nation’s 8th-ranked dual-threat QB of the 2020 class according to 247Sports.

Hornsby led his team to the 5A-DI Texas high school football state championship game in both his junior and senior seasons. Marshall’s combined record in Hornsby’s tenure as a starter was 29-3.

FOX16’s Nick Walters dug in the archives, compiled footage, and edited Hornsby’s high school highlights.

