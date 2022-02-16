FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Todd McShay has released a new first-round mock NFL Draft and has a Razorback going in first round.

McShay projects wide receiver Treylon Burks going No. 19 in Round 1 to the Philadelphia Eagles. That would make him the third wide receiver drafted. USC’s Drake London is projected by McShay to go No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons. Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson is projected to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 13 pick.

Here’s what McShay wrote about Burks.

“So no quarterback change via the draft. I think the Eagles stick with Jalen Hurts unless they find a way to make the massive deal for a big-name QB. But Hurts could use another target, even after Philadelphia drafted receivers in the first round in each of the past two drafts (Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith). The only team to take a first-round receiver in three straight drafts was the Lions in 2003-05, but consider that the Eagles were 25th in the league last season in pass-game yardage — and 30th when reduced to just wide receivers.

“Burks has 6-foot-3 size, great hands and a wide catch radius. He’d be a mismatch in the slot for coach Nick Sirianni and has the ability to tack on extra yards after the catch with smooth acceleration upfield. Burks, Nakobe Dean and Travon Walker make for a great draft class.”

As a junior at Arkansas, Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 112 yards and one touchdown. Burks was a highly recruited four-star recruit from Warren High School.

The 2022 NFL Draft starts with Round 1 on Thursday, April 28, and then Rounds 2-3 on Friday and concludes on Saturday with Rounds 4-7.