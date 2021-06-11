New UA assoc HC David Patrick wastes no time, offers 2021 6-11 Forward from Australia

LITTLE ROCK — Less than a week on the job, Arkansas associate head coach David Patrick has extended a scholarsip offer to a prospect from his hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

2021 David Okwera (6-11 combo forward) confirmed on Monday that Patrick offered him a scholarship, marking the first reported Hog offer made by Patrick since his hiring at Arkansas was announced on Wednesday, July 1.

“He called me and basically told me he was offering,” Okwera said. “Really interested (in Arkansas). From what I’ve heard and seen Arkansas is a really good school.”

Okwera reportedly has also been offered by Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Utah, Bradley, Indiana State, and Georgia Southern with interest from Kansas, Cal, and Virginia.

Okwera averaged a double-double — 12.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists — in helping Victoria win the U20 Australian Junior Championships in February. For his performance, Okwera was honored by Fox Sports as one of the All Star Five.

“I would describe my game as being versatile,” Okwera said. “I love playing defense, winning 50/50 plays, and guarding the 1 through to the 5, sharing the ball, getting my teammates involved in the game, finishing hard at the rim, and scoring at will when I need to.”

Patrick joined Eric Mussleman’s staff after two seasons as head coach at Cal-Riverside with prior assistant coaching experience at LSU, TCU, and St. Mary’s to go along with an NBA scouting stint with the Houston Rockets.