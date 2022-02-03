FAYETTEVILLE – Nick Smith Jr., is 1-of-10 players named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy for Boys Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today.

Smith has led North Little Rock HS to a 20-3, a #9 national ranking by MaxPreps and #15 national ranking by ESPN.com. He recently eclipsed the 2,000-point plateau for his career and is averaging over 24 points and seven assists while grabbing nearly five rebounds per game.

Smith and fellow Razorback signee Jordan Walsh are 1-of-24 players named to the McDonald’s All-American game while signees Barry Dunning Jr., Derrian Ford and Joseph Pinion were nominated for the game. Also, Smith and Jordan were on the Jersey Mike’s Naismith HS Boys Midseason Team.

Nick Smith Jr. Top Honors

• 1 of 10 semifinalists for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year

• McDonald’s All-American

• Listed as the #3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the top incoming college freshman by ESPN

• On the 25-man Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Midseason Team

• #3 on the SI99 All-American list

• 6th overall recruit in the nation by ESPN / #3 shooting guard in the nation

• 5th overall recruit in the nation by 247Sports / #1 combo guard in the nation

• 6th overall recruit in the nation by 247Composite / #2 combo guard in the nation

• 16th overall recruit in the nation by Rivals / #2 point guard in the nation