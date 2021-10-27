Nick Smith Jr. Will Play His Senior Season

The North Little Rock School District (NLRSD) released a statement on Wednesday afternoon announcing 5-star Arkansas Commit, Nick Smith Jr., will be allowed to play his senior season at North Little Rock High School.

BREAKING: NLRSD & PCSSD have decided to allow Arkansas commit, Nick Smith Jr., to play his senior year at NLRHS. pic.twitter.com/IdqhUiacpc — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) October 27, 2021

The NLRSD stated both NLRSD and PCSSD, agree there were violations of AAA rules but have determined this was at no fault of the student-athlete or the family. Therefor, it is time to move forward in the best interest of our student-athletes and stakeholders.”

Nick Smith Jr. is one of the top players in the nation and recently transferred from Sylvan Hills to North Little Rock. However, it was believed that Smith was recruiting to play there by a registered volunteer coach at NLRSD. That specific coach had been training Smith since the sixth grade.

NLRHS self reported the violated months ago and when Smith appealed AAA ruling against him, he lost by a vote of 6-1.