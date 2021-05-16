Nico Davillier Names Top 8 as He Closes in on Decision

FAYETTEVILLE — Maumelle defensive lineman Nico Davillier is closing in on his college decision, but for now has released a Top 8.

Davillier, 6-5, 275, announced his Top 8 on Twitter Sunday.

The schools were Arkansas, Oklahoma, Penn State, Nebraska, Colorado, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Georgia.

Davillier has an official visit set to Nebraska for June 4-6 and then Arkansas Sept. 10-12. In addition to those two schools, he holds offers from Purdue, Auburn, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas State and Middle Tennessee in addition to the other finalists.

As a junior in eight games, Davillier had 39 tackles, including 10 for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble. In the red zone he played some quarterback rushing 12 times for 31 yards and three touchdowns.

Davillier’s teammate, offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, has already committed to Arkansas. The Pulaski County area has at least four outstanding prospects in the Class of 2022. Arkansas has commitments from three of them and are waiting on Davillier. Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer and Joe T. Robinson offensive tackle E’Marion Harris are also committed to Arkansas along with Chamblee.

i will be commiting at war memorial stadium at this camp on june 27!!!! @EarlGill10 @smanellums https://t.co/2RF4SvpL84 — nicholas davillier (@DavillierNico) May 12, 2021