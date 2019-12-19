North Little Rock Football Players Commit to Futures on Signing Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Kyra Collier scored 17 points and Teal Battle added 12 – half of which came from the free throw line – but Memphis used a strong second quarter to prevent any Little Rock comeback as the Trojans fell, 68-50, to the Tigers Tuesday evening at the Jack Stephens Center.

Little Rock (2-7) shot a respectable 37 percent from the field but Memphis (7-4), which shot 45.1 percent, used a dominating second quarter where the Tigers out-scored the Trojans, 23-9. That second frame boost came as Memphis was 10 of 14 from the field (71.4 percent).

The first four minutes of the second quarter was where Memphis pulled away, opening the period with a 14-2 run over four minutes of play.

When the Trojans turned to a big play to draw closer, the shots didn't fall. Little Rock ended the game just 1-for-10 from behind the line.

But Little Rock couldn't use play in the paint to draw any closer either. Memphis used a marked size advantage to out-rebound Little Rock, 41-32, and score more points in the paint (36-22).

"Memphis did a very good job inside in the paint," Little Rock Head Coach Joe Foley said. "They just tore us up in the paint and that was the difference in the ballgame. Either with guards penetrating or the bigs getting the ball and rebounding, they just did a good job."

Collier led the Trojans in points for the eighth time in nine games this season but even the senior guard wasn't immune from a second quarter stretch where a lid had been placed overtop the basket, scoring just two points in the quarter.

Memphis was led by Gazmyne Herndon's 15 points as she was one of three Tigers in double figures.

Little Rock now turns its attention to the Arkansas Razorbacks, whom the Trojans face Saturday at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.