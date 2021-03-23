No. 1 Arkansas Routs Memphis 14-1 For Third Win in Row

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas continued its winning way taking a 14-1 win over Memphis Tuesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks combined power hitting with some good pitching from Caleb Bolden and the relievers to get the win. The Razorbacks exploded for 13 hits and three home runs. They left 12 runners on base as well despite scoring 14 runs. The Razorbacks used five pitchers allowing three hits and striking out 10 while walking a trio as well.

In the bottom of the first, Braydon Webb reached base when he was hit by pitch. Christian Franklin then singled to left field. Charlie Welch then hit into a 5-3 double play. Franklin went to second on the play, Cayden Wallace delivered with a two-out single to center field that plated Franklin for a 1-0 lead.

The Razorbacks added three more runs in the bottom of the second. Catcher Dylan Leach led off the inning with a walk. Then with two outs, Zac White was hit by a pitch to advance Leach to second. Webb then walked to load the bases. Franklin walked to allow Leach to score to make it 2-0. Welch then singled to left field to plate both White and Webb for a 4-0 lead.

Memphis finally got to Bolden some in the top of the fifth getting a run on two walks, a wild pitch and single. Ryan Costeiu came in to pitch for Bolden with two outs in the fifth. Costeiu went 1.1 innings for the Hogs. He allowed one hit, no runs, fanned three, threw 18 pitches with 13 going for strikes.

The Razorbacks added one run in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-1 lead. Brady Slavens reached on a fielder’s choice with two outs. Leach then singled to center field and Slavens went to third base. Jalen Battles then hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jacob Nesbit then got an infield single to plate Slavens.

Webb started the bottom half of the eighth off with a solo shot over the fence in left field. Welch singled and then Zack Gregory ran for him. Wallace then hit a two-run bomb over the fence in left for an 8-1 lead. But the Hogs weren’t finished. Slavens singled to center field. Welch walked. Ethan Bates then pinch hit for Battles. He reached on catcher’s interference to load the bases. Jacob Nesbit hit a grand slam for Arkansas’ third home run of inning. Webb walked and Franklin doubled to plate him with two outs. Gregory then doubled to score Franklin for Arkansas’ ninth run of the inning.

Bolden left after 4.2 innings. He allowed one run, one hit, three walks, a trio of hits, one hit battter and threw 58 pitches with 34 being strikes.

Elijah Trest came in the game in the top of the seventh to pitch for the Hogs. Trest went one inning, struck out two. He threw 18 pitches with 13 being strikes. Peyton Pallette came in to pitch to replace Trest. Pallette allowed one hit in one inning. He struck out one, threw 19 pitches and 12 of them were strikes. Zack Morris came on to pitch the ninth for the Hogs. In the bottom of the ninth, Morris struck out one, allowed no hits and threw 11 pitches with eight being strikes.

Costeiu (2-0) got the win and Dalton Kendrick took the loss for Memphis.

Arkansas (15-3) and Memphis will play Game 2 of this series Wednesday at 3 p.m.