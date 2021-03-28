No. 1 Arkansas Sweeps No. 2 Mississippi State With 6-4 Sunday Win

No. 1 Arkansas completed the sweep of No. 2 Mississippi State on Sunday with a 6-4 victory at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville.

The Hogs and Bulldogs were locked in a scoreless battle after three innings. But in the top of the fourth Matt Goodheart led with a solo home run over the fence in right field for a 1-0 lead. Goodheart hit the home run off Mississippi State starter Jackson Fristoe.

Cayden Wallace followed with a single and then Brady Slavens walked. They advanced to second and third on a wild pitch with no outs. Fristoe fanned the next two hitters, but then Jalen Battles reached on a single and then throwing error by Kamren James at third base allowed both Wallace and Slavens to score for a 3-0 lead. Robert Moore then tripled off the fence in right field to score Battles from first base for a 4-0 lead. Jacob Nesbit singles to center to score Moore for 5-0 lead in the top of the fourth.

Mississippi State got to starter Lael Lockhart in the bottom of the fourth. He allowed two runs and left with one out, runners on the corners, for reliever Ryan Costeiu, who shut the Bulldogs rally down. Lockhart exited the game pitching 3.1 innings, allowing five hits, two runs (both earned), 1 walk, two strikeouts, hit one batter and threw 65 pitches with 40 going for strikes. The Hogs led 5-2 after four innings.

In the top of the sixth, Arkansas struck again. Casey Opitz doubled with one out. Battles singled through the left side and Opitz went to third. Moore walked to load the bases. Following a strikeout, Braydon Webb walked to force in Opitz for a 6-2 lead.

The Buldogs greeted Costeiu with back-to-back home runs to start the bottom of the sixth. Caden Monke came in to replace Costeiu, who exits allowing two runs (both earned), two hits, three strikeouts, a pair of home runs with 26 pitches, 16 for strikes. Monke shut the Bulldogs down and Hogs take a 6-4 lead to seventh. Zack Morris came in the seventh to replace Monke who worked his one inning. Morris worked a perfect seventh.

Jaxon Wiggins came in to pitch the eighth for Arkansas. He allowed a walk and single in the bottom of the eighth, but struck out one hitter and got two fly outs to Christian Franklin in center field. Costeiu, Monke, Morris and Wiggins combined to work 5.2 innings. They allowed six hits, two runs (both earned), one walk and fanned five. Costeiu (3-0) gets the win, Wiggins the save and Friscoe is the losing pitcher.

Arkansas (19-3, 5-1) will step outside the SEC on Tuesday night when they host UCA (9-11) at 6:30 p.m. in Baum-Walker Stadium.