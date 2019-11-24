No. 1 LSU KO’s Arkansas 56-20

LOUISIANA — Under Interim head coach Barry Lunney Jr. Arkansas was competitive for about a quarter and a half but when the gun sounded it was another blowout loss, this time 56-20, to top ranked LSU.

It didn’t take long for the Tigers to score. They took the ball to start the game and went 75 yards in six plays. Joe Burrow’s 37 yard touchdown strike to Ja’Marr Chase put the Tigers on top for good.

J.J. Jefferson then took the field as the Hogs 4th different starting quarterback this season. He managed to move Arkansas 20 yards in six plays before LSU forced a punt.

That punt pinned the Tigers at their own seven yard line where the Hogs’ defense forced a three and out. On the strength of a 31 yard pass from Jefferson to Treylon Burks Arkansas then moved to the LSU six yard line where Connor Limpert booted a 28-yard field goal. After the Hogs forced the Tigers into another punt the first quarter ended with LSU up 7-3.

Arkansas then took the ball and marched to the LSU 29 where Limpert added another field goal, this one from 47 yards out, to make it a one point football game.

But the home team would get its offense cranked up again, going 75 yards in six plays. Davis-Price capped the drive with a two yard touchdown and the Tiger’s lead jumped to 14-6.

Arkansas’ offense then sputtered and LSU quickly took advantage. Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 27 yard touchdown run capped a 62 yard drive for a 21-6 lead.

Again the offense went nowhere for Arkansas and after a 57 yard punt by Sam Loy to the LSU nine yard line the Tigers offense went to work again. A 91 yard drive ended with a Burrow pass to Justin Jefferson with :14 left in the half. The Hogs headed to the dressing room down 28-6.

A promising drive to open the second half stalled at the LSU 27 and Arkansas problems continued when Limpert missed on a 45 yard field goal attempt.

Arkansas appeared to catch a break when Ja’Marr Chase fumbled the ball after an 18 yard catch from Burrow but Kamren Curl’s recovery did little.

Once again the offense did nothing and the Hogs defense collapsed again after a punt to the LSU 15. Two big plays, a 35 yard run by Edwards-Helaire to midfield and a 50 yard bomb from Burrow to Chase made it 35-6.

It took the Tigers just one play to score after Arkansas offense went three and out again. A 31 yard punt from the Hogs 10 gave LSU a short field after after a penalty on the punt. Edwards-Helaire went 26 yards for a touchdown and a 42-6 lead.

Nick Starkel then entered the game for Arkansas. He completd a couple of passes before the Hogs were forced to punt again. At that point Arkansas defense became downright embarrassing as it again gave up a one play touchdown run to Edwards-Helaire, this one for 89 yards. It was 49-6.

It was then rise repeat even as LSU started to substitute. Arkansas failed to move the ball. LSU went on another touchdown drive and the score zoomed to 56-6.

A third quarterback came onto the field for the Hogs, the 5th to play this season. Former walk on Jack Lindsey breathed life into the offense in his first two plays as a college quarterback, a thirty yard run and a 32 yard touchdown pass to Mike Woods.

An LSU fumble on the kickoff at the Tiger’s 10 yard line led to a second Arkansas touchdown. Devwah Whaley scored on a two yard run and it was 56-20.

A third Arkansas drive with Lindsey in charge made it to midfield before time ran out on Arkansas 9th loss of the season.





