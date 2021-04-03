No. 1 Razorbacks Drop Auburn 6-5 in 10 Innings on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas once against rallied to defeat Auburn 6-5 in 10 innings on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

In the bottom of the tenth, Zach Gregory doubled with one out. Auburn intentionally walked Robert Moore to pitch to Christian Franklin. Franklin made them pay with a single to plate Gregory and win the game.

Auburn wasted no time jumping on No. 1 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Bliss led off the game with a single through Arkansas’ left side. Judd Ward was on deck and hit a two-run shot over the fence in right field.

The Tigers didn’t get another hit until the top of the sixth. Lael Lockhart walked Bliss and Rankin Woley. With two outs and runners on the corners, Dave Van Horn went to the bullpen to bring in Caden Monke. He was greeted by Tyler Miller who took Monke’s first pitch over the fence in right center for a 5-0 lead.

Arkansas fought back in the bottom of the sixth. Robert Moore and Christian Franklin both walked to start the inning. Matt Goodheart then singled to bring Moore home to cut the lead to 5-1. Carson Skipper replaced Joseph Gonzalez. Wallace greeted Skipper with a single to left field that allowed Franklin to score bringing Hogs to within 5-2 with no outs. Two fly outs and a strikeout ended the threat though.

Arkansas threatened for a big inning in the bottom of the eighth. They loaded the bases with no outs with a walk to Goodheart, single by Wallace and another single by Brady Slavens. But then the Hogs suffered a double play, but Goodheart did score to make it 5-3 with two outs. Slavens went to third on the double play and then Jacob Nesbit walked to put runners on the corners. Jalen Battles then walked to load the bases with two outs against Auburn closer Mason Barnett. Gregory then walked with the bases loaded to bring Wallace in cutting the Auburn lead to 5-4 after eight innings. Moore had a 3-0 count with two outs, bases loaded and Barnett fought back to get a ground out.

Arkansas fought back in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 5-5. Goodheart received a one-out walk. Brayden Webb pinch ran for him. Wallace singled and Webb got to third. Then Webb scored on a sacrifice fly by Slavens.

Lockhart worked 5-2 innings allowing two hits, four runs (all earned), three walks, one strikeout and threw 66 pitches with 37 for strikes. Caden Monke worked 0.1 inning. He allowed one hit, a run (earned), threw three pitches all strikes. Ryan Costeiu came on for Arkansas in the top of the seventh. He worked two perfect innings striking out one, throwing 21 pitches with 12 for strikes. Kevin Kopps came in to pitch the ninth. Kopps worked 1.0 inning, allowed one hit, struck out one and threw 25 pitches with 15 going for strikes. Jaxon Wiggins worked 1.0 inning, walked one, threw 14 pitches with six going for strikes.

Wiggins (3-0) got the win for Arkansas (22-4, 7-2) while Trace Bright (2-3) took the loss for Auburn (12-13, 1-8).

Arkansas will be back at home on Tuesday to host Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. The two teams will also play Wednesday at 4 p.m.