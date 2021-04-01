No. 1 Razorbacks Fall to Auburn 2-1 in Series Opener

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas had a rough night in the field with three errors and fell to Auburn 2-1 at Baum-Walker Stadium on Thursday night.

Arkansas (20-4, 5-2) finished with four hits in the game against Auburn (12-11, 1-6).

The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Razorbacks before the home team’s offense got going. In the top of the third, Auburn second baseman Brody Moore hit a Patrick Wicklander pitch over the fence in right field for the first score of the game. The Tigers added another run in the top of the fourth.

Arkansas’ Braydon Webb hit a solo home run over the fence in left field in the bottom of the fourth. It was Arkansas’ first hit of the game and pulled the Hogs to within 2-1. With one out, Cayden Wallace singled to left field.

Wicklander went six innings. He allowed seven hits, two runs (one earned), walked one, struck out eight, threw 95 pitches and 66 of them were strikes. Kevin Kopps came into pitch the seventh. Kopps worked 3.0 innings, allowed one hit, walked one, struck out eight, threw 39 pitches with 29 going for strikes.

Cody Greenhill worked seven innings for Auburn. He allowed three hits, one run (earned), struck out five, threw 90 pitches and 52 were strikes. Lefty Carson Skipper replaced him in bottom of eighth. Mason Barnett pitched the ninth for Auburn.

Greenhill (3-0) gets the win, Barnett earns his first save. Wicklander (1-1) takes the loss.

The two teams will play again Friday night at 6:30 p.m. in the second game of the series. It will pit Auburn LHP Jack Owen (0-1, 23.14 ERA) against Arkansas RHP Zebulon Vermillion (2-0, 3.14 ERA).