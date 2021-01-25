No. 1 Status For Arkansas Women In First Installment Of Indoor Rankings

NEW ORLEANS –Arkansas women’s track and field team is the top ranked team in the first edition of the national rating index produced by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Following two weeks of competition, the Razorbacks have generated 21 top-10 national marks, which includes the top three times both in the mile and 3,000m.

Arkansas holds the No. 1 position in the rating index by a sizeable margin (336.84 to 171.35) over Texas A&M while Georgia, Texas, and Alabama round out the top five positions.

The next five schools among the top 10 include Southern California, LSU, Texas Tech, Kentucky and Tennessee. Other SEC schools among the top 25 are Florida (15) and South Carolina (19).

Arkansas athletes with marks among the top 10 nationally include: