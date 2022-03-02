FAYETTEVILLE — Senior guard JD Notae shook off a tough night offensively by making 2-of-2 go-ahead free throws with 8.6 seconds to play as No. 14 Arkansas erased a 7-point late-second-half deficit to dispose of unranked LSU, 77-76, on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena on Senior Night as the Razorbacks remained in the hunt for their first SEC regular-season title in 28 years.

Despite facing aggressive double-teams from the outset, Notae finished with 12 points — 9 were scored in the final 10:31 of the game — to go with 7 rebounds and a game-high-matching 5 assists as the SEC’s second leading scorer has reached double figures in points in all 29 games that he’s played in this season. Sophomore big man Jaylin Williams notched his 7th consecutive double-double and the 12th of his last 16 games — 19 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 block, and 3 drawn charges — before fouling out with 4:27 to play. Senior 3/4-combo forwards Stanley Umude (23 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block) and Au’Diese Toney (18 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist) were productive and clutch throughout in a game the Hogs were missing Notae’s usual scoring production. Sophomore guard Devo Davis pitched in 4 points, 4 assists, and 1 rebound.

On a night when LSU dominated the rebounding battle at plus-12 on the offensive glass (22-10) and plus-10 in second-chance-points (21-11), the Hogs did just enough attacking the paint and the rim (plus-4 in points-in-the-paint at 32-28), in points-off-turnovers (plus-2 at 12-10), and at the free throw line (24-of-28 for 85.7% compared to LSU’s 18-of-19 for 94.7%) to hang around and win in the end.

Arkansas (24-6, 13-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 23) won for the 14th time in its last 15 games, which includes a 5-game winning streak, while picking up its sixth Quad-1 win of the season. The Hogs swept their home-and-away series against LSU (20-10, 8-9, NCAA NET No. 16) as they remained perfect (4-0) in home-and-away rematch games.

For the second consecutive season, the Razorbacks have reached 13 regular-season SEC wins — a first for the men’s program since joining the SEC, and the last time the Hoop Hogs won at least 13 regular-season conference games in each of back-to-back seasons was 30 years ago (13-3 SEC in 1991-92 and 15-1 Southwest Conference in ’90-91).

Arkansas can add one more league win on Saturday when it travels to play at No. 13 Tennessee to close out league play heading into next week’s SEC tournament in Tampa, Fla. The Hogs and Vols along with No. 7 Kentucky are currently in a three-way tie for second place in the league standings as each sits only one game behind first-place and No. 5 Auburn with one game to play. A win at Tennessee on Saturday would mean no worse than securing the SECT No. 2 seed for the Hogs, and possibly a share of the SEC regular-season title and the SECT top seed should Auburn stumble in its final game at home against Georgia on Saturday. It would also mean a 14th regular-season SEC win to establish another first in the the last 28 years for the program going back to the ’93-94 national championship season when the Hogs finished 14-2 to win the SEC West division and outright league title.

These Razorbacks can finish no worse than the SECT No. 4 seed which means automatically receiving a double-bye to the SECT quarterfinals on Friday, March 11. Based on head-to-head results that have already played out, any scenario where Arkansas finishes in a tie for first, second, or third place with any combination of Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee will result in the Hogs getting the SECT seeding nod relative to where they finish in the final league standings.

The Hogs — they finished 17-1 in home games at BWA this season — own the SEC’s best overall record (49-13) and best mark in regular-season league games (25-8) going back to the start of the ’20-21 season.

Arkansas moved to 13-5 against NCAA NET Top 100 teams (wins over LSU, then-No. 6 Kentucky, Florida, then-No. 16 Tennessee, then-No. 1 Auburn, Mississippi State, West Virginia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, then-No. 12 LSU, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and Northern Iowa, and losses to Alabama, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma). The Hogs are 11-1 against teams ranked outside the NET Top 100.

Arkansas is 6-4 in Quad-1 games (includes the win over LSU), 6-1 in Q2 games, 5-1 in Q3 games, and 7-0 in Q4 games.

Musselman moved to 69-25 as Head Hog, which includes a 35-20 mark against SEC teams. He’s now 4-3 coaching head-to-head against LSU and Tigers head coach Will Wade.

Musselman went with his big starting five of Notae, Williams, Umude, Toney, and Trey Wade for the 14th consecutive game.

Neither team held more than a two-possession advantage in the first 20 minutes as the defenses were in control for the most part.

The Hogs were up 29-24 when LSU went on an 11-4 run for a 35-33 lead. Umude scored on a mid-range shot to beat the halftime buzzer to send the game into the break tied at 35-all.

Williams led the Hogs in the first half with 13 points and 8 rebounds. Toney chipped in 10 points. The two combined to shoot 9-of-9 at the free throw line in the opening half.

Arkansas shot 12-of-31 from the field in the first half (38.7%), including 2-of-14 from 3 (14.3%), and 9-of-11 at the free throw line. LSU was 14-of-34 shooting from the field in the first 20 minutes (41.2%), including 3-of-14 from 3 (21.4%), and 4-of-4 at the free throw line.

The Tigers finished plus-2 in rebounding (20-18) in the opening half while the Hogs were plus-6 in points-in-the-paint (16-10). Each team committed 7 first-half turnovers.