No. 17 Razorbacks to travel to Kansas City and Kansas

The No. 17 Arkansas softball team (23-3, 6-0 SEC) steps out of SEC play for a pair of road non-conference matchups this week. The Razorbacks travel to Kansas City for a 4 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday, March 23, and go to Kansas at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24. Wednesday’s game at Kansas will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kansas City (14-6) plays the Razorbacks before entering Summit League play later in the week against South Dakota State. Last weekend, the Roos went 3-2 at the Oklahoma State invite, which included a 6-5 triumph over No. 6 Oklahoma State, the first win against a ranked opponent in program history. Infielder Lia Lombardini leads the team in batting average (.409), doubles (9) and RBI (24). Pitcher Mia Hoveland (7-4) has thrown a team-leading 72.0 innings and holds a 2.82 ERA with 87 strikeouts and a .252 opponent batting average. Meeting for the first time since 2017, Arkansas has a 12-2 lead in the all-time series against Kansas City. The Hogs are playing at Kansas City for the first time in series history.

Arkansas and Kansas (16-8) are meeting for the second time this season after the Razorbacks claimed the first matchup, 8-3, on March 5 at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks outhit the Jayhawks, 8-5, and Burnside hit her ninth homer of the season. Kansas won all five of its games last weekend hosting the Jayhawk Invitational against Tulsa, North Dakota State (2x) and South Dakota (2x). Infielder Morgyn Wynee leads the team with 12 homers and 32 RBI. Pitcher Tatum Goff (6-1) has posted team-bests of a 2.44 ERA, 51.2 innings pitched and 39 strikeouts. The Razorbacks trail in the all-time series, 17-10, but have won the last three meetings.