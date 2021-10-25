No. 2 Arkansas In Striking Distance

WEST POINT, Miss. – The second-ranked University of Arkansas women’s golf team is in striking distance after round one action at The Ally at Old Waverly in West Point, Miss., Monday.

The Razorbacks fired a 1-under 287 in the SEC-loaded field with two rounds remaining in the final fall event of the year. The best Razorback round of the day belongs to sophomore Miriam Ayora who posted a collegiate-best round five-under 67. Playing as an individual, Ayora finished the day in third place overall. The Barcelona, Spain, native played the front nine-five under with three consecutive birdies before the turn.

Sophomore Kajal Mistry and junior Julia Gregg paced Arkansas carding 1-under 71s to open play. Mistry, making her fourth start in as many events, played the front nine 3-under with four birdies and a bogey. It is her fifth sub-par round of the fall, and she is on track to record her third top-15 finish of the season.

Gregg is tied with Mistry for 15th overall after one round. The Farmer’s Branch, Texas, junior posted her fourth-best round of the year. Gregg has two top-14 finishes this fall and closed her round with two birdies on the second nine.

Junior Ela Anacona finished the day T21st with an even-par 72 in her second event of the season. Anacona sandwiched two bogeys between two birdies on Monday. Sophomore Cory Lopez has back-to-back top-5 finishes and counted a 73 in round one. The Monterrey, Mexico, native rallied on the back nine playing 1-under with two birdies in her final three holes.

Senior Brooke Matthews rounded out the Arkansas counting players with a 2-over 74. Matthews is in the midst of a busy fall that includes moving through the first two rounds of LPGA Q School. The Razorback senior flew to Mississippi directly from Stage II in Venice, Fla., where she finished 3-under to move on in the Q-Series.

Play continues Tuesday and Wednesday to wrap up the fall season.

