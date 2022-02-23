FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Arkansas will face three big tests this weekend at the Karbach Round Rock Classic beginning Friday and concluding on Sunday.

Arkansas will face Indiana on Friday at 4 p.m., then Stanford Saturday at 4 and Lafayette Sunday at 4. The Razorbacks dropped their season opener to Illinois State 3-2, but then bounced back to take the next two games 5-1 and 4-2 to win the series.

Dave Van Horn will go with the same rotation he used against the Redbirds. That will be Connor Noland against Indiana, Hagen Smith taking on Stanford and then Jaxon Wiggins in the Lafayette game.

“Connor had a rough first inning, but after that I thought he was really good,” Van Horn said. “We have no problem putting him out there. And obviously Hagen threw the ball extremely well game two, and we’ll keep him there. And I thought Wiggins threw the ball extremely well.

“We’ve got some guys, I mentioned it after the third game the other day, that didn’t get to pitch that somehow some way we’re going to try to get those guys on the mound this weekend. But the bullpen did a tremendous job, so we’re confident going to the next guy.”

Van Horn’s Hogs struggled at times against an Illinois State team than most fans realize, but the three close games has helped Arkansas prepare for this weekend.

“Oh, 100%,” Van Horn said. “Us playing a good team, a veteran team with a staff that threw strikes, they really didn’t give us a whole lot. For us to lose a 1-run game, win a couple of close games, and games that were never out of reach. Where you went into the ninth inning knowing you needed to get them out, and get them out quick, or there was a good chance you’d get beat. I think it should keep us on our toes. We’re not overconfident, that’s for sure. We know we’ve got to continue to get better, and that’s what we’re going to try to do this weekend against some more really good teams.”

One thing the Hogs won’t have this weekend is 10,000-plus fans cheering for them in the stadium. But Van Horn knows it’s very important to get the team on the road early in the season.

“You know you never know what you’re going to run into your first time on the road,” Van Horn said. “It’s so important to get on the road before conference play starts. I feel like we’re going to play well. For the most part we have veterans in the infield, veterans starting pitching on Friday. Guys that have been in the program that will know what it’s all about going out on the road. Going out to play well and win. We feel like when you go on the road – everybody uses the term “it’s a business trip.” I don’t feel that exactly but it is very important to play well on the road and hopefully get some wins. It helps your confidence and gets you ready for the next time you go on the road. The weather is a little bit of a concern. Friday it looks like it’s going to be cold. So we just have to get through that and not worry about it. At least we get to play. There are some teams that aren’t going to get to play all over the country. We feel fortunate that we’re going to get to play.

“Friday playing at 4 instead of 7 when the temperature would probably be around 40 by the time we start and the wind blowing straight out of the north which at their ballpark would be straight in. We just have got to mentally get through that. Hey, we’re going to play in that condition and it doesn’t usually help us when the wind is blowing in like that. Our guys played all weekend with the wind blowing in and we persevered a little bit but it was frustrating at times for our hitters because they hit some balls hard that would have left the field, left the yard, and it changed the game a little obviously. And now three days in a row we’re going to get the same wind. So we need to go there with the mindset that when we get a chance to score we’ve got to score. And we have to pitch well and play really good defense.”

As far as scouting Indiana, Stanford and Lafayette Van Horn talked about what he knows at this point. Stanford enters the tournament ranked No. 6 in the nation.

“Well, Indiana played Clemson three games, so we can get some info there and a lot of video,” Van Horn said. “With the other guys as well. We’ve got a couple of guys that that’s what they do a lot and some of them do it every day. You try to figure out how to play people. You look at some of the Trackman stuff that we get, it shows you the percentages and where they hit it, if they hit it on the ground. A lot of times you see where they pull it on the ground, they hit it the ball the other way in the air. You see alignments like that, that’s why. We’re going to have our share. They’re all good.

“Indiana’s going to be a team that’s going to come in there highly, highly motivated. They just lost three games on the road to a good Clemson team. The first game got away from them. The next couple of games they had a chance and it didn’t happen. Whenever you’re playing a team that’s hungry like that for a win, we’re going to get their best shot, no doubt.

“The Stanford game is a couple of teams that there’s a lot of expectations. They have really good players, they went to Omaha last year. It’s going to be a great game.

“Then Louisiana-Lafayette, Coach (Matt) Deggs is one of my former coaches at two different places. He’s done a tremendous job throughout the years. I think he took over that program, might have been the COVID year and then, I’m not sure, but they’re starting to get his guys in there now. It’s still going to take a little more time, but I think they won two out of three this past weekend. All the games have a little something to them. For us, we just want to get better, but we’ve got to find a way to win some games.”

Van Horn isn’t sure beyond Indiana what the pitching will look like on the other side. Could they get No. 1 starters on both Friday and Saturday and then a No. 2 on Sunday?

“Yeah, I mean, it could be that way,” Van Horn said. “A lot of times it’s that way when we played in tournaments. I don’t know if anybody will change their rotation, so I feel like that Indiana, we’ll get their best guy. It’s hard to say what Stanford’s going to do or Lafayette. Even if we get a 1, 2 and a 3, sometimes coaches have them lined up that way where they know in their mind that their 1 is throwing second day the first couple of weekends or whatever. Whoever we face, I’m sure is going to be quality. I just hope that offensively we can get more guys involved in the offense that I know are offensive players. If that happens, we’ll put up some more runs. Even if the weather’s cold and the wind’s blowing in, we still can score.”

The games will be available on FloBaseball.